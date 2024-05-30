The Mets designated Lopez for assignment Thursday.

Lopez has been decent on the mound this season with a 3.76 ERA and 1.37 WHIP, but he will be kicked off the Mets after throwing his glove into the stands upon being ejected from Wednesday's contest. Lopez also seemed to publicly criticize the Mets organization during a postgame interview, though he later clarified his statement, calling himself "the worst teammate in MLB." The 31-year-old reliever will likely draw plenty of interest on the waiver wire from other teams in need of bullpen help, and Danny Young will come up from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the open spot in New York's pitching staff.