Lopez and the Mets are in agreement on a one-year, $2 million contract, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Lopez was let go by the Orioles in October after he struggled to a 5.95 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 59 innings with Baltimore, Miami and Minnesota in 2023. Now in New York, he'll look to recapture his form from 2022, a campaign in which he was able to produce a 2.54 ERA with a 9.1 K/9 over 71 innings between the Twins and the Orioles.