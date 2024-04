Isbel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Isbel will be joined on the bench by fellow lefty-hitting regulars Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey and MJ Melendez while the Royals stock up on extra right-handed bats to counter Tigers southpaw Tarik Skubal. Dairon Blanco will replace Isbel in center field.