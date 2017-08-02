Royals' Lorenzo Cain: Nursing minor hamstring injury
Manager Ned Yost said that Cain was excluded from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles due to the outfielder suffering from a hamstring cramp in Tuesday's loss, Rustin Dodd of The Kansas City Star reports.
Cain was a bit gimpy after he failed to reel in a deep drive to left center that pushed the Orioles' lead to 5-1. The outfielder was able to remain in the game, but Yost stressed that the Royals wanted to be cautious with Cain, so he'll get a day off to recover. It's expected that he'll rejoin the lineup for the Royals' series opener with the Mariners on Thursday.
