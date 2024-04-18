Massey (back) is expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Anne Rogers reports.

Nick Loftin was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Thursday and Massey is expected to be activated in a corresponding move ahead of the Royals' weekend series against the Orioles. Massey has been out all season with a lower-back injury but slashed .382/.417/.706 with two home runs in eight rehab games between Omaha and Double-A Northwest Arkansas. The 26-year-old should share playing time at second base with Adam Frazier once activated.