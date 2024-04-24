Massey is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.
Massey had started four of the first five games since being activated from the injured list, but he will begin this one on the bench while Adam Frazier handles second base. The 26-year-old is 3-for-14 with a couple RBI since returning from a back injury.
