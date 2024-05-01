Massey went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Massey has hit safely in four straight games, going 4-for-14 with three RBI and three runs scored. The 26-year-old is seeing a majority of the playing time at second base since he returned from a back injury that shelved him for a month. Massey is batting .212 with one homer, five RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases through 10 contests. Barring a deep slump, Massey should continue to play more frequently than Adam Frazier at second base, though Frazier has also gotten looks in the corner outfield spots and at designated hitter.