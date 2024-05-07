Massey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's 3-2 win over the Brewers.
Massey got the Royals on the board in the seventh inning. The second baseman continues to hit well after a brief stretch to get up to speed following his April 19 season debut. Massey has hit safely in nine straight games and has an extra-base hit in five of the last six contests. He's slashing .294/.308/.529 with three homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, three doubles and no stolen bases through 53 plate appearances.
