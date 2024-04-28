Massey is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.
With a tough lefty (Tarik Skubal) on the hill for Detroit, the lefty-hitting Massey will hit the bench in the series finale. Garrett Hampson steps in for Massey at second base.
