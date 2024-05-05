Massey went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-4 loss to the Rangers.
Massey was a bright spot in the Royals' lopsided loss, extending his hitting streak to seven games in the process. He's gone 10-for-25 (.400) with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored in that stretch. The second baseman took about a week to get his bat going after recovering from a back injury, but he's stepped up to claim a starting role at the keystone, which has bumped Adam Frazier into a utility role.
More News
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Drives in four in Wednesday's win•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Swats first homer of season•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Sits against lefty•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Drives in two in season debut•
-
Royals' Michael Massey: Activated, starting Friday•