Massey went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-4 loss to the Rangers.

Massey was a bright spot in the Royals' lopsided loss, extending his hitting streak to seven games in the process. He's gone 10-for-25 (.400) with two home runs, two doubles, seven RBI and six runs scored in that stretch. The second baseman took about a week to get his bat going after recovering from a back injury, but he's stepped up to claim a starting role at the keystone, which has bumped Adam Frazier into a utility role.