Taylor went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Friday's 14-10 win over the Rockies.

Taylor had a strong showing Friday. His biggest hits were an RBI single in the fifth inning and an RBI double in the seventh. Prior to this outburst, the outfielder was 8-for-33 in 10 games in May. The three-hit effort lifted Taylor's season slash line to .233/.330/.314 with two home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored across 100 plate appearances.