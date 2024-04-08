Melendez went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Melendez got the start at designated hitter with Nelson Velazquez in left field against White Sox southpaw Garrett Crochet. Melendez didn't find any success against Crochet, but he was able to take righty reliever Deivi Garcia deep for a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning. With three homers over his last four games, Melendez is off to a great start this season. He's added eight RBI, five runs scored and four doubles over 34 plate appearances, and his presence in the lineup against a southpaw suggests he has at least a path to more than a strong-side platoon role.