Melendez went 3-for-4 with a triple in Friday's 2-1 win over the Angels.

Melendez hasn't been able to string good games together, but he's 7-for-24 (.292) over eight games in May. The outfielder was able to get aboard in the ninth inning before Garrett Hampson entered as a pinch runner and scored on Adam Frazier's home run. Melendez is up to a .202/.260/.395 slash line with four homers, 12 RBI, 10 runs scored, six doubles, two triples and two stolen bases through 123 plate appearances. Melendez continues to be an anchor for batting average in fantasy, but he's still got intriguing power in formats where he's still catcher-eligible despite not playing behind the dish this season.