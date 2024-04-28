Melendez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

After he surprisingly found himself on the bench Saturday against right-hander Casey Mize, the lefty-hitting Melendez's absence from the lineup Sunday is more expected with ace southpaw Tarik Skubal starting for Detroit. Melendez still looks to have a hold on a strong-side platoon role in the Kansas City outfield, though his grip on a regular job may be loosening in the wake of his poor start to the season. He enters Sunday's contest slashing .198/.278/.407 on the campaign through 90 plate appearances.