Melendez will bat sixth and play right field Tuesday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports.

Catcher is Melendez's natural position, but he'll have to find at-bats around the diamond for as long as Salvador Perez remains in Kansas City. Perez has shifted to the designated hitter spot three times in the six games since Melendez's arrival, with Melendez filling that spot once as well, but adding the ability to play the outfield will get Melendez even more paths to playing time.