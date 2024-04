Melendez went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and scored twice during Friday's 9-4 victory against the Orioles.

Melendez's RBI single drove in the first of what would become a five-run sixth inning for Kansas City, and his three-run blast in the seventh ensured the Orioles wouldn't come from behind to steal the victory. The 25-year-old's performance Friday broke an 0-for-18 stretch at the plate that spanned five games, though he still boasts an .845 OPS on the year despite the cold streak.