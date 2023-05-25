site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Royals' Nate Eaton: Optioned to Triple-A
Eaton was optioned to Triple-A Omaha by the Royals on Thursday.
Eaton is just 3-for-52 with 21 strikeouts on the season. The Royals will announce a corresponding move prior to Friday's game against the Nationals.
