Webb (undisclosed) was reinstated from Double-A Northwest Arkansas' 7-day injured list Thursday and gave up two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks in 1.1 innings in his first appearance for the affiliate Saturday.

Webb was on the shelf for the first two and a half months of the minor-league season before he was cleared to make his Northwest Arkansas debut. Prior to being activated, Webb made four rehab appearances with the Royals' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate.