Velazquez went 1-for-3 with a home run, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over Cleveland.

Velazquez launched a 425-foot solo home run off Cal Quantrill in the sixth inning to chase the Guardians' starter from the game. The 24-year-old has been a steady source of power since arriving from the Cubs at the trade deadline. Velazquez has hit .235/.303/.602 with 11 homers, 21 RBI and 20 runs in 31 games with the Royals.