Buchter was traded to the Royals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.

Buchter was part of a six-player trade that sent him, Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer out of San Diego in exchange for Matt Strahm, Travis Wood and Esteury Ruiz. Buchter has pieced together another quality season out of the Padres' bullpen, posting a 3.05 ERA and an 11.0 K/9 in 38.1 frames. He'll likely get plenty of high-leverage innings with his new team if he can continue pitching like that.