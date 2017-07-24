Royals' Ryan Buchter: Dealt to Kansas City
Buchter was traded to the Royals on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports.
Buchter was part of a six-player trade that sent him, Trevor Cahill and Brandon Maurer out of San Diego in exchange for Matt Strahm, Travis Wood and Esteury Ruiz. Buchter has pieced together another quality season out of the Padres' bullpen, posting a 3.05 ERA and an 11.0 K/9 in 38.1 frames. He'll likely get plenty of high-leverage innings with his new team if he can continue pitching like that.
More News
-
Padres' Ryan Buchter: Notches 15th hold Thursday•
-
Padres' Ryan Buchter: Converts 11th hold Wednesday•
-
Padres' Ryan Buchter: Strikes out two Sunday•
-
Padres' Ryan Buchter: Converts fourth hold Friday•
-
Padres' Ryan Buchter: Picks up win in relief Wednesday•
-
Padres' Ryan Buchter: Picks up save Saturday•
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...