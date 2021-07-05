The Diamondbacks designated Buchter for assignment Monday.
Buchter has been one of the Diamondbacks' higher-leverage relievers, but has struggled with a 5.52 ERA and 13:13 K:BB in 14.2 innings pitched. He is DFA'd to make room for Jordan Weems, whom the team claimed in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Buchter: Posts second loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Buchter: Contract selected by Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Buchter: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Ryan Buchter: Joining Diamondbacks for camp•
-
Yankees' Ryan Buchter: Signs with Yankees•
-
Ryan Buchter: Parts ways with Halos•