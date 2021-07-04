Buchter (0-2) lost Saturday's 6-5 game at the hands of San Francisco, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Buchter pitched horribly on Saturday as he surrendered five straight baserunners at one point and was fortunate to only allow two runs. He's now permitted runs in back-to-back appearances and his ERA has spiked to 5.52.
