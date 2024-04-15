Perez said Monday that an MRI revealed a Grade 1 groin strain, and he hopes to play Tuesday against the White Sox, Joel Goldberg of Bally Sports Kansas City reports.

Perez will sit out after being pulled from Sunday's game. He noted that he's experiencing no pain in the area, and he attempted to lobby Royals manager Matt Quatraro to play Monday. Perez has started the season strong, slashing .339/.369/.565 with four home runs and 15 RBI over 65 plate appearances.