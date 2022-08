Perez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win versus the White Sox.

Perez ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning and came around to score on a Michael Massey single later in the frame. He later added two singles in including an RBI base knock in the eighth frame. Perez has compiled a .259 batting average with five homers, two doubles, 16 RBI and seven runs over 13 games since returning from the 10-day injured list July 29.