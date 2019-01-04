Featherston signed a minor-league contract with the Royals, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Featherston played in 137 big-league games from 2015 to 2017, but his miserable .160/.221/.256 line didn't earn him any playing time last season. He can play anywhere in the infield but his bat is likely too light for even a rebuilding Royals team to find at-bats for him.

