Featherston was released by the Twins on Monday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Featherston had been with the Twins on a minor-league deal since the start of the season, but struggled to a miserable .167/.270/.278 line in 55 games for Triple-A Rochester. He's unlikely to be a hot commodity on the free agent market, as his career major-league line sits at a similarly ugly .160/.221/.256 through 244 plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories