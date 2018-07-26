Featherston signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday.

Featherston had been playing for the independent Kansas City T-Bones before the club sold his rights to the Reds after Cincinnati expressed interest in bringing him into the organization. The 28-year-old, who owns a .160/.221/.256 batting line over 244 career plate appearances, will report to Double-A Pensacola.

