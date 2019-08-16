Featherston was promoted to Triple-A Omaha on Friday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Featherston has spent 102 games this season, slashing .240/.292/.404 with 13 homers and 49 RBI for the Naturals, resulting in a promotion to Triple-A. His last big-league appearance dates back to the 2017 campaign with the Rays, when he struggled to a .179 average with two home runs and six RBI over 17 contests.

