Royals' Wily Peralta: Picks up another save Wednesday

Peralta gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Brewers.

Tim Hill began the inning protecting a 5-1 lead and quickly served up a three-run homer to Brad Miller, forcing the Royals to turn to their newly minted closer, and Peralta was able to get the job done against his former club. The right-hander's fastball was popping at 97 mph, but his track record -- he hasn't posted an ERA below 4.00 in the majors since 2014 -- makes him a volatile fantasy option despite his current role. Then again, Bud Norris headed into 2017 with a similar resume of failure as a starter and turned around his career as a high-leverage reliever, and Peralta could well do the same.