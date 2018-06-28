Royals' Wily Peralta: Picks up another save Wednesday
Peralta gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Brewers.
Tim Hill began the inning protecting a 5-1 lead and quickly served up a three-run homer to Brad Miller, forcing the Royals to turn to their newly minted closer, and Peralta was able to get the job done against his former club. The right-hander's fastball was popping at 97 mph, but his track record -- he hasn't posted an ERA below 4.00 in the majors since 2014 -- makes him a volatile fantasy option despite his current role. Then again, Bud Norris headed into 2017 with a similar resume of failure as a starter and turned around his career as a high-leverage reliever, and Peralta could well do the same.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...