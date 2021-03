Dyson was handed a year-long suspension Friday for violating the league's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, Jared Diamond of The Wall Street Journal reports.

The suspension stems from allegations by Dyson's ex-girlfriend which were made back in November of 2019. Dyson didn't pitch in 2020 while recovering from shoulder surgery and will now miss all of 2021 as well. He'll be heading into his age-34 season if he attempts a comeback in 2022.