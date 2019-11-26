Play

Dyson (shoulder) is being investigated by MLB for an alleged domestic violence incident, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The league began the investigation after Dyson's ex-girlfriend wrote about the alleged incident on social media. Dyson is already expected to miss most of all of the 2020 campaign as he recovers from shoulder surgery and could now be suspended on top of that, depending on the results of the investigation.

More News
Our Latest Stories