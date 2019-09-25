Dyson underwent capsule repair surgery in his right shoulder Tuesday and could be out up to 12 months, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Dyson could miss the entire 2020 season and his career could be in jeopardy with this type of surgery. The Twins traded for Dyson in July to not only bolster their bullpen for this season, but next year as well, so this will impact their offseason plans.