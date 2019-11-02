Sam Dyson: Elects free agency
Dyson (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Rochester and elected free agency Saturday, La Velle Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
The 31-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in September and is expected to miss most or all of the 2020 season. Prior to the injury, Dyson recorded a 3.32 ERA and career-best 1.06 WHIP in 62.1 innings with the Giants and Twins last season. The right-hander showed that he can still be an effective middle reliever in 2019, but it's unclear whether a team will take a chance on him after having surgery on his throwing shoulder.
