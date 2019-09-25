Dyson may need surgery on his shoulder that would push his return to the mound until the middle of the 2020 season, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dyson met with specialist Dr. Neal El-Attrache on Monday in Los Angeles and the report says indications are that he will need surgery. The Twins traded for Dyson in July to not only bolster their bullpen for this season, but next year as well, so this will impact their offseason plans. Dyson went on the injured list in early September with what was reported as biceps tendinitis, but the issue is apparently much more extensive.