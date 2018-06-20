The Marlins released Burnett on Monday, Triple-A New Orleans radio broadcaster Tim Grubbs reports.

The end of the road could be near for the 35-year-old Burnett, who has made 380 career appearances (13 starts) in the majors but none since 2016. He was let go by Miami after posting a 5.49 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in 19.2 innings at Triple-A, though a 23:5 K:BB and .452 BABIP suggest the latter two ratios probably should have been better. Burnett could land a minor-league deal elsewhere if he intends to continue his career, but he'll face an uphill battle to resurface in the majors with multiple injuries having kept him off the mound for much of the past six years.

