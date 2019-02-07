Mets' Sean Burnett: Latches on with Mets
Burnett signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Wednesday, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.
The deal doesn't include an invitation to spring training, so Burnett will open the year in the minors. The veteran left-hander spent most of the 2018 season with the Marlins, compiling a 5.49 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 23:5 K:BB across 19.2 innings of relief with Triple-A New Orleans. Burnett hasn't pitched in the majors since 2016, and injuries have kept him off the mound for a good chunk of the past six seasons, so don't look for him to play a big role for the Mets in 2019.
