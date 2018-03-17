Burnett signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Saturday that includes an invite to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

He is already in camp and has time to win a spot in the big-league bullpen. Look for him to serve as organizational depth, operating in low-leverage situations. The 35-year-old southpaw last pitched in the big leagues in 2016, logging 5.2 innings in 10 appearances with the Nationals.