Marlins' Sean Burnett: Minors deal with Marlins
Burnett signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Saturday that includes an invite to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
He is already in camp and has time to win a spot in the big-league bullpen. Look for him to serve as organizational depth, operating in low-leverage situations. The 35-year-old southpaw last pitched in the big leagues in 2016, logging 5.2 innings in 10 appearances with the Nationals.
