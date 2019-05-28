Burnett announced his retirement from baseball Tuesday, Ken Davidoff of the New York Post reports.

Burnett first emerged in the big leagues during the 2008 season with Pittsburgh, posting a 4.76 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 43:34 K:BB over 56.2 frames. After 19 seasons in professional baseball, he's decided to call it quits, ending his career with a 3.52 ERA and 278 punchouts across 378.1 innings.

