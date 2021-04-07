Baddoo will start in left field and bat seventh Wednesday against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

After hitting a solo home run and a grand slam in back-to-back starts Sunday and Monday, Baddoo returned to a bench role Tuesday, but he still made his former organization pay in the Tigers' 4-3 win. Summoned from the bench to pinch run in the bottom of the eighth, Baddoo stayed in the game and proceeded to deliver a walkoff RBI single in the 10th inning. He'll be rewarded with another start in the series finale, and the Rule 5 pick at least temporarily appears to have leapfrogged JaCoby Jones and Victor Reyes in the outfield hierarchy. The lefty-hitting Baddoo will still need to continue making an impact at the plate and with his legs in order to lock down a full-time role against right-handed pitching.