Baddoo is a candidate to begin the 2024 season at Triple-A Toledo with Detroit's outfield now deeper than previous years, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Baddoo made 357 plate appearances for the Tigers in 2023, though he may be unable to match that in 2024. Parker Meadows has emerged as the presumptive center fielder of the future, and Riley Greene should slide over to right field in his return from September Tommy John surgery. The team also added veteran Mark Canha during the offseason, and he figures to play left field. Baddoo could give the Tigers a left-handed bat and some speed off the bench, though the versatile Matt Vierling could also serve as a fourth outfielder. Either way, Baddoo's fantasy stock has dropped as the Detroit outfield has gotten deeper.