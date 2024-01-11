Baddoo and the Tigers agreed to a one-year, $1.55 million deal Thursday to avoid arbitration, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The righty-hitting outfielder may struggle to top the 357 plate appearances he received in 2023, as the Tigers' outfield will be better than it has been in recent seasons, with the addition of Mark Canha and emergence of Parker Meadows. Baddoo should still get starts against lefties. He is a career .233 hitter and had 11 home runs with 14 steals and a career-low 24.9 percent strikeout rate last year.