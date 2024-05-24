Faedo allowed three runs on three hits and a walk across 1.2 innings of relief in Thursday's 9-1 loss to the Blue Jays. He struck out one.

After starting the season with a 2.25 ERA across his first 14 appearances, Faedo has allowed runs in his last three outings, and he has a 9.00 ERA during that stretch. The righty was a middling starter the last two years, and while he's looked a little better out of the bullpen, he may be regressing closer to his career 4.67 ERA. Faedo doesn't have a ton of fantasy value in his current middle-relief role, particularly given his recent struggles.