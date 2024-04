Faedo (2-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Saturday against the Royals.

After starter Casey Mize allowed three runs (two earned) over five innings, Faedo worked the sixth and seventh, and he continued to pitch well. The righty has a strong 2.55 ERA across 17.2 innings this season, and he's emerged as a capable long reliever for the Tigers. The role limits Faedo's upside, though he may be able to earn a few more wins here and there.