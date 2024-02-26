Faedo allowed two runs on four hits across two innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays. He struck out three.

The strikeouts were nice, but Faedo was also too hittable, with the key blow a home run by Yu Chang. Faedo appeared in 15 games for the Tigers in 2023, with 12 starts, but he's likely been pushed out of a rotation spot due to the offseason additions of Kenta Maeda and Jack Flaherty, as well as several other pitchers getting healthy. Faedo will instead look to snag a bullpen role coming out of spring training. The righty won't be on the fantasy radar as a middle reliever.