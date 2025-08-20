The Rays announced Tuesday that Faedo (shoulder) underwent thoracic outlet syndrome surgery Aug. 6 and will miss the remainder of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Acquired from the Tigers in February, Faedo will conclude the season without having made an appearance at the big-league level for Tampa Bay. He's been on the shelf throughout 2025 after experiencing shoulder discomfort in spring training and then hitting multiple snags in his recovery in the ensuing months. Faedo had made enough progress to begin a minor-league rehab assignment June 27, but he appeared in just six contests before being shut down again shortly after the All-Star break and getting diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. Given that pitchers often struggle to bounce back from the procedure, Faedo profiles as a likely non-tender candidate this winter. Even if he keeps his spot on the 40-man roster or re-signs with Tampa Bay on a minor-league deal, Faedo's availability for the start of the 2026 season could be affected.