Faedo (3-1) allowed two runs on three hits across 2.1 innings of relief but managed to earn the win in Monday's game against the Marlins. He struck out four.

Faedo wasn't at his sharpest Monday, but the righty still managed to earn another win out of the bullpen. He's been racking those up at an impressive but likely unsustainable pace, as he came into the season with only three total wins at the MLB level the last two years despite making 24 starts. Faedo has been solid so far, though his long-relief role makes his fantasy value somewhat unpredictable moving forward.