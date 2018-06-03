Wilson (foot) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Toledo, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Wilson has been sidelined since May 7 due to a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, so it's expected he'll require at least one more rehab appearance beyond Tuesday before returning from the 10-day disabled list. The soft-tossing right-hander has worked as a multi-inning reliever for the Tigers this season, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in 20 frames.

