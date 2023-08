Detroit claimed Vasquez off waivers from the Phillies on Friday.

Vasquez was designated for assignment Wednesday as the Phillies did some 40-man roster shuffling in the aftermath of Tuesday's trade deadline. The 29-year-old left-hander had posted an impressive 2.27 ERA with 34 strikeouts through 39.2 major-league innings this season for Philadelphia and could wind up being a nice waiver-wire grab for the Tigers.