Vasquez elected to become a free agent Tuesday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vasquez was outrighted off the Tigers' 40-man roster Monday and will now head to the open market. The 30-year-old southpaw should draw a good amount of offers after posting a 3.35 ERA over 48.1 innings of relief this past season between Philadelphia and Detroit.

