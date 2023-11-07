The Tigers outrighted Vasquez to Triple-A Toledo on Monday.

Vasquez made 42 appearances in the majors between the Phillies and Tigers in 2023, logging a 3.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 43:23 K:BB in 48.1 innings. Though the 30-year-old southpaw will stick in the Detroit organization for now after clearing waivers, it wouldn't be surprising if he elected free agency at a later date.